Coles has announced more purchase limits on items in stores after staff members at a chilled distribution centre tested positive to coronavirus.

“Following a number of team members at our Laverton chilled distribution centre in Victoria returning positive tests, Coles is working with the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services to have all workers employed at the facility tested for COVID,” Coles said in a statement made today.

The limits will be placed on all Coles, Coles Express and Coles Online supermarkets in Victoria and Tasmania until the distribution centre can run at full capacity once again.

16 items will now have a two-pack purchase limit, including chilled, ambient and frozen products.

Fresh Milk

Cheese

Butter

Margarine

Chicken Breast

Chicken Thighs

Prepacked Carrots

Prepacked Potatoes

Canned Tomatoes

Canned Beans

Canned Garden Veg

Pasta Sauce

Canned Fruit

Canned Baked Beans & Spaghetti

Canned Meat

Frozen Fruit & Veg (including Potato)

This comes after the supermarket chain reinstated purchase limits on multiple popular items due to the spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria on June 24 – including toilet paper, mince, pasta and hand sanitiser.

“To help us provide a safe shopping experience for all, we ask that customers continue to treat our team members with respect, buy only what they need, continue observing social distancing in stores, make use of the sanitising stations at the entrance, and plan their visit so they can be ‘speedy shoppers’,” the statement reads.

