Spring has sprung and we’re all waiting for the next chance to crack open a can of our “summer favourites!” And Coca-Cola is “bringing it” this time around!

Introducing the Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer, a Hard Seltzer inspired by Topo Chico® mineral water, a brand that got it’s start in Mexico!? We’ve been missing out for a while…

It’s the first time Coca-Cola has entered the alcohol market in Australia, and it sounds delicious!

They’re bringing out three delicious flavours; Tangy Lemon Lime, Pineapple Twist, and Strawberry Guava all mixed with a splash of alcohol and natural flavours.

Is this THE drink we’ve been looking for? A circuit breaker? Something to enjoy in the sun, with our mates in-person, or online?

This game changer is finding it’s way in select Dan Murphy’s, BWS and independent liquor stores this September!

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is to be consumed by 18+ only. Always drink responsibly

Advertisement

Advertisement