This news is absolutely unbelievable.
I cannot BELIEVE this is happening in my lifetime.
I, someone with an addiction to Whittaker’s coconut slabs, will see the day that they collaborate with ginger beer royalty Bundaberg for the ultimate combination of chocolate bar – A Brewed Ginger Caramel chocolate.
Australia (Bundaberg) and New Zealand (Whittakers) have created the perfect love child, each block is filled with a gooey ginger caramel centre.
Thank you @whittakersnz for offering something to be excited about during Level 3 lockdown. It’s been tough times for many people, having to cancel/postpone their plans for the year. For some, there is really nothing to look forward to for the year 2020 and they just wish this year is over already. But for a brief moment when I heard the news of this limited flavoured chocolate collab with @bundabergdrinks , I was excited. I don’t go out of my way to drink ginger beer and I can’t say that I’m a lover of ginger, but this chocolate was actually kinda nice. I didn’t think the ginger taste was strong at first piece, but I got the burning/spicy taste with the second piece but the caramel somehow tied the two flavours together making it alright- like how honey and ginger works well together. Would I buy it again? Not too sure but it’s oddly addictive and I’d recommend it as it’s new and exciting and we all need something new in this day and age. – #jazzthefoodie #chocolate #limitededition #bundaberg #gingerbeer #whittakerschocolate #whittakersxbundaberg #collaboration #foodporn #foodgasm #foodstagram #sweettooth #dessert #daily #instadaily #instagood #한정판 #초콜렛 #뉴질랜드 #뉴질랜드초콜렛 #휘테커스 #먹방 #먹스타그램 #맛스타그램 #일상 #데일리 #인스타데일리 #디저트 #whittakers #nzmade
We can expect it to be available from Coles from the 31st of August, as in…in less then a week.
You can get THIS, in less then a week.
Pray for me. Pray for my sugar levels.