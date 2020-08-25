This news is absolutely unbelievable.

I cannot BELIEVE this is happening in my lifetime.

I, someone with an addiction to Whittaker’s coconut slabs, will see the day that they collaborate with ginger beer royalty Bundaberg for the ultimate combination of chocolate bar – A Brewed Ginger Caramel chocolate.

Australia (Bundaberg) and New Zealand (Whittakers) have created the perfect love child, each block is filled with a gooey ginger caramel centre.

We can expect it to be available from Coles from the 31st of August, as in…in less then a week.

You can get THIS, in less then a week.

Pray for me. Pray for my sugar levels.