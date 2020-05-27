While the cinemas have been closed, we’ve had to find our own ways of recreating the movie night experience at home. From upgrading our TVs, making popcorn in the microwave to even investing in a projector, Aussies have done whatever it takes to bring the big screen into their living rooms.

Even though cinemas are close to reopening their doors, you won’t have to wait any longer to dive into one of the best candy bar treats while you wait – choc tops are in supermarkets.

And when I say choc tops… I mean the SAME choc tops that you find at cinemas!!

For a limited time only, Bulla Choc Tops can be found in Coles Supermarkets across the country to help make your movie nights complete.

“The Choc Top is synonymous with cinema outings and as Australia eagerly awaits the return, we are still working closely with our cinema partners to ensure there is plenty of product to supply once they are open again to the public,” Bulla CEO Allan Hood said.

You’ll have a bunch of flavours to choose from too, just like at the movies, including vanilla, salted caramel, mint, cookies and cream, boysenberry and choc fudge.

The question is, how are you going to fit it into your freezer?

Advertisement