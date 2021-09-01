They have their own ice-creams and puppucinos, so it was only a matter of time before our best mates got their own yogurt.

Chobani has just released ‘Daily Dollop’ – a creamy, lactose-free dog yogurt, specially designed for doggos and their sensitive lil’ bellies.

It’s made with live cultures and probiotics for doggy digestion, as well as protein and calcium to help strengthen teeth and bones.

You’ll find Chobani’s Daily Dollop exclusively from Woolies from early September in the chilled pet food section.