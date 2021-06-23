Just when we thought we had seen it all, Nature Nate’s Honey Co. has created Australian chilli honey and has sent us all into a frenzy!

Described as a ‘perfectly balanced combo of spicy & sweet’, this new honey flavour has been infused with habanero chillies, and we’re not sure why.

We’re big bee-lievers in the phrase, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’ so we’re not sure why someone would want to change something as perfect as honey!

But, if this sounds like something you’d like, it is now available in Woolworths, IGA, Foodland & independent supermarkets.