We all love sprinkling some chicken salt on our chips and mayonnaise on a sandwich is an absolute treat – but combining the two? That’s new!

Praise has released its own Chicken Salt Chip Mayo and it has sent condiment fans into a frenzy.

Blogger Cheree of Oh So Busy Mum spotted the new item and shared it to social media.

“I can confirm that the new Chicken Salt Chip Mayo is amazing!” she wrote.

Many were very keen to try it out the sauce for themselves, which is currently on special for just $2 at Woolworths.

“This is my kind of mayo,” one wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Shut up and take my money,” another added.

It wasn’t the other creative flavour Praise has added to its line-up with Beetroot, Chilli Jam and Vegan Aioli also making the cut.