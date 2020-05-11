Cherry Ripe is one of those treats that feels extra fancy to eat. That cherry and coconut mixture covered in dark chocolate… oh my lordddd.

If you want to enjoy this divine creation in a different way, you’ll want to get a load of this. Cherry Ripe ICE CREAMS have hit the freezer aisle and they are as delicious as the chocolate bar! Hello iso snacking!!

Enjoy sinking your teeth into Old Gold rich dark chocolate, which covers delightful ice cream which is filled with fine coconut pieces. I am salivating.

Need to get some of these bad boys for yourself? You’ll find the four packs for $8.50 at your local supermarket.

This is the stuff that gives me hope in 2020.