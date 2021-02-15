Many of us would ever have thought we’d say that we’d do anything to experience plane food again on a long haul flight, but these days, it’s a dream to hold onto.

If you’re craving your next holiday, at least you’ll be able to kill the craving with a snack.

Pringles are about to shake things up once again with two new limited-edition flavours set to take your tastebuds across the globe – New York Style Cheeseburger and Sichuan Style Kung Pao Chicken!

With the can’s recent old school revamp, it’s a good time to crunch down and enjoy the flavours of these delicious foods we’ve missed so much from our travels.

The new flavours drop in stores on February 22 at major supermarkets and independent stores.