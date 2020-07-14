A good selection of dips with crackers, carrots or whatever else tickles your fancy is perfect for any occasion. But hey, we can always mix things up now and again, right?

Black Swan has decided to go full out and have now created three new flavours that are going to seriously shake up your next platter.

Say hello to Cheeseburger, Creamy Garlic Souvlaki and Smashed Avo with Edamame.

No, we’re not joking.

Coles is slinging the limited edition flavours for $4.30, so we reckon you should stock up on these bad boys before they disappear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LOVE THIS? You will LOVE this little bit from Jase & PJ! They’re always up to something, weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!