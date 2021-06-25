After a controversial and well-publicised rebrand, Cheer Cheese has started to appear on supermarket shelves across the country.

The new name was announced by Saputo Dairy in January following criticism over its original brand, Coon Cheese.

Saputo Dairy said it decided to rename the cheese after a “careful and diligent review to honour the brand affinity felt by our consumers while aligning with current attitudes and perspectives”.

“We are excited to confirm that shoppers can now purchase Cheer Cheese from the dairy aisle of their local supermarket or independent grocery store nationwide,” Cam Bruce, commercial director of Saputo Dairy Australia said in a statement.