Some people love sharing food and some people… like me absolutely loathe it.

So when Chargrill Charlie’s comes to me and tells me they’re starting to flog individual ‘Feed Me’ packs full of nutritious and delicious food, I’m losing it.

Look how beautiful they look AND your food doesn’t touch!

So after walking back to the office, all the salads won’t be mixed into a globby mess.

Charlie’s Lunch Box: ​Include Charlie’s famous chicken with speciality sauces, plus two delicious sides of choice ($17.90pp) The OG​: Includes a quarter chicken and choice of wedges or chips. ($10.90pp and coming soon) Super Salad: ​Includes any two of Charlie’s fresh gourmet salads. ($14.90pp coming soon) For people that do actually enjoy sharing their food, Charlie’s has you covered for that also. These sharing boxes come in three sizes; regular feeds up to 10, Large feeds up to 15 and XL feeds up to 20! Chooka’s Pack: ​Filled with Charlie’s famous chicken with speciality sauces, plus choice of salads and rounded out with their famous chips. (R – $100 / L – $155 / XL – $195 Charlie’s Angels: ​Filled with chicken and your choice of salads. (R – $90 / L – $135 / XL – $185) Feeding Frenzy: ​Choose which chicken and salad take your fancy. Plus devil wings, schnitzel strips and chips in every box. (R – $125 / L – $195 / XL – $255) Finger Food Boxes have been created for you bulk up an order or eat on its own. Rice Paper Roll Box: ​Choose between Chicken or Vegetarian Rice Paper Rolls to bulk up your order, or just eat them on their own. ($55 for 20 Rolls) Slider Box: ​Charlie’s slider box of mini burgers lets you choose between chicken, beef or chicken schnitzel. ($85 for 20 sliders) Roll Box: ​A mix of Chicken Rolls and Chicken Schnitzel Rolls cut in half and ready to serve up. ($110 for 20 half rolls)

These new options also have Entertaining and Office Catering versions which can be pre-ordered through catering.chargrillcharlies.com, you’ll be able to pick up from across all 16 stores in Sydney and Melbourne.