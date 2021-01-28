Look how beautiful they look AND your food doesn’t touch!
So after walking back to the office, all the salads won’t be mixed into a globby mess.
Charlie’s Lunch Box: Include Charlie’s famous chicken with speciality sauces, plus two delicious sides of choice ($17.90pp)
The OG: Includes a quarter chicken and choice of wedges or chips. ($10.90pp and coming soon)
Super Salad: Includes any two of Charlie’s fresh gourmet salads. ($14.90pp coming soon)
For people that do actually enjoy sharing their food, Charlie’s has you covered for that also.
These sharing boxes come in three sizes; regular feeds up to 10, Large feeds up to 15 and XL feeds up to 20!
Chooka’s Pack: Filled with Charlie’s famous chicken with speciality sauces, plus choice of salads and rounded out with their famous chips. (R – $100 / L – $155 / XL – $195
Charlie’s Angels: Filled with chicken and your choice of salads. (R – $90 / L – $135 / XL – $185)
Feeding Frenzy: Choose which chicken and salad take your fancy. Plus devil wings, schnitzel strips and chips in every box. (R – $125 / L – $195 / XL – $255)
Finger Food Boxes have been created for you bulk up an order or eat on its own.
Rice Paper Roll Box: Choose between Chicken or Vegetarian Rice Paper Rolls to bulk up your order, or just eat them on their own. ($55 for 20 Rolls)
Slider Box: Charlie’s slider box of mini burgers lets you choose between chicken, beef or chicken schnitzel. ($85 for 20 sliders)
Roll Box: A mix of Chicken Rolls and Chicken Schnitzel Rolls cut in half and ready to serve up. ($110 for 20 half rolls)