Coles Deli Style Potato Chips use real Australian potatoes, slow-cooked in sunflower oil for their classic crunch and now we’re getting two new gamechanger flavours.

Aged Cheddar & Herbs De Provence, sounds delicious sure…

But the real star of the show is the Baked Triple Cream Brie & Quince Paste.

I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to eat anything else again now that I know this exists.

Priced at roughly $3 a pop from Coles for a 160gram bag, you’ll be able to get it from your aisles soon if not right now!

