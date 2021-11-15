Coles Deli Style Potato Chips use real Australian potatoes, slow-cooked in sunflower oil for their classic crunch and now we’re getting two new gamechanger flavours.
Aged Cheddar & Herbs De Provence, sounds delicious sure…
But the real star of the show is the Baked Triple Cream Brie & Quince Paste.
I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to eat anything else again now that I know this exists.
Priced at roughly $3 a pop from Coles for a 160gram bag, you’ll be able to get it from your aisles soon if not right now!