You probably think your way of making a hot Milo is the way everyone does it.

I’m here to tell you it’s not.

Over the weekend I saw this TikTok:

I laughed as, according to @monwarr_ I’m a sociopath for making my hot Milo the normal way: three scoops of Milo, fill halfway with hot water, top up with milk and zap it in the microwave for 30 secs.

To be sure I was right, I conducted an in-depth survey of asking anyone who walked past my desk how they make a hot Milo… and while no one agreed with me (rude) – no one agreed with each other either.

Turns out, the hot Milo is like the UNO of drinks – everyone has their own set of rules.

So, I looked up the rulebook label.

It’s official.

Hot water has no place in a hot Milo. But hey, skim milk does. Yeah, OK.

