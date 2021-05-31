You probably think your way of making a hot Milo is the way everyone does it.
I’m here to tell you it’s not.
Over the weekend I saw this TikTok:
@monwarr_Don’t do milo dirty ##fypシ ##fyp ##australia ##iykyk ##relate♬ good 4 u – holsbols8
I laughed as, according to @monwarr_ I’m a sociopath for making my hot Milo the normal way: three scoops of Milo, fill halfway with hot water, top up with milk and zap it in the microwave for 30 secs.
To be sure I was right, I conducted an in-depth survey of asking anyone who walked past my desk how they make a hot Milo… and while no one agreed with me (rude) – no one agreed with each other either.
Turns out, the hot Milo is like the UNO of drinks – everyone has their own set of rules.
So, I looked up the rulebook label.
It’s official.
Hot water has no place in a hot Milo. But hey, skim milk does. Yeah, OK.