Melburnians are free to leave the house and take a seat at restaurants once again, which means we can finally give Zoom a breather for our catch-ups.

If you’re looking to celebrate reuniting in person with a few cheeky bevs but want to watch the bank, this Footscray restaurant has got a new deal which will tick all the boxes.

Pan-Asian diner Ms Sue have joining the free-flowing booze train and are now offering 90-minutes of delicious drinks with a dedicated bottomless menu.

For $75 per person, you’ll be able to choose three food items from a selection of yummy dishes, such as Japanese tacos, steam bao and chilli pork wontons.

To quench your first, you’ll be able to enjoy unlimited cocktails, Prosecco, wine, and beer. Think Strawberry Spritz, Mimosas and Old Saigon made with aged rum. *chefs kiss*

Ms Sue’s Bottomless menu is available from July 31st. It’s $75 per person and bookings can be made by calling 9912 4492. Find Ms Sue on 100 Hopkins Street, Footscray.

Advertisement

Advertisement