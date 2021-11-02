Is it CC & Dry? Is it CC & Cola? NO, it’s a brand new CC flavour known as Soda & Lime!

Canadian Club Soda & Lime offers the smooth taste of C.C and a hint of lime, topped with soda, the perfect balance of sweet and refreshing!

But, just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, Canadian Club is giving away 50,000 serves of the new flavour for FREE!

The new flavour is available from most liquor retailers & you can head to the C.C Summer Shout page to find out how to get your hands on some freebies.

Happy drinking for those 18+

 

canadian club Free Drinks Soda and Lime