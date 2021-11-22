Hungry Jacks have partnered up with WARHEADS for a completely random collab that now makes all the sense in the world.

The fast-food joint has decided to leap into summer by refreshing their Bursties range to have you sucking in your cheeks and squinting your eyes with all the sourness of an iconic WARHEAD in their frozen Burstie form.

The perfect drink to cut through the oncoming summer heat, it’ll freeze your brain and the soft, chewy, exploding bursts of juicy sour fruitiness will be sure to cool you down.

Only in store for a limited time, the WARHEADS Sour Bursties come in Watermelon and Sour Green Apple and they’ll complement the return of Hungry jacks Sour Grape and Sour Watermelon Frozen drinks, but can you HANDLE the sour?

Hungry Jack’s WARHEADS Sour Bursties in Frozen Sour Drinks are available exclusively, both in-store and drive-thru, at Hungry Jacks nationwide from today.