We’re all looking for ways to start dropping those COVID kilos but this??

Anything but this.

Domino’s posted a video on their socials where they decided to create a Pepperoni pizza but with… watermelon as the base.

Inspired by El Burrito Monster, I’d love to say the creation has people divided but it hasn’t.

The people have responded with a RESOUNDING NO.

Captioning, “Ya’ll keep asking us for a low carb crust option.”

It doesn’t seem like they’re serious about adding the item to their menu, but rather just a fun video for the internet.

Advertisement

Advertisement