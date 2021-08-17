We’re all looking for ways to start dropping those COVID kilos but this??
Anything but this.
Domino’s posted a video on their socials where they decided to create a Pepperoni pizza but with… watermelon as the base.
Inspired by El Burrito Monster, I’d love to say the creation has people divided but it hasn’t.
The people have responded with a RESOUNDING NO.
Captioning, “Ya’ll keep asking us for a low carb crust option.”
It doesn’t seem like they’re serious about adding the item to their menu, but rather just a fun video for the internet.