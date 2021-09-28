It’s come to my attention that Lynx has an antiperspirant ‘Collision’ that smells of… leather and cookies?

Back in my day, Lynx Africa reigned free in the playground.

Boys and girls alike walked around doused in the faux chocolate spray, but I hope Lynx has come a long way since 2009.

Woolworths used to sell the 72-hour anti-sweat, antiperspirant spray but now they’re only selling the 48-hour one.

But what on EARTH does it smell like?

Someone explain to me.

Woolies describes the scenes with ‘fresh top notes given by citrus, mint and spices and a subtle new leather scent…contrasted by warm notes of vanilla, cookies, maple syrup, and creamy musks.’

It all sounds good but does it smell good?