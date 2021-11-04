In what feels like an incredibly overdue move from the biggest fast-food chain in the world, McDonald’s is finally giving us farty people a milk alternative.

MILKLAB Oat Milk will be available at certain McCafés in the country, but ‘extra charges apply’, the same as a usual cafe.

Can I just say, as a nut milk drinker, oat milk is equal/ superior so Maccas have made an excellent choice on behalf of any lactose-intolerant, vegan, or just people grosses out by milk.

Also, it’s 2021 guys, you don’t NEED to force yourself to drink soy milk anymore unless you’re gluten intolerant too in that case… I’m sorry.