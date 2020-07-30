Clear gin is officially for normies.

Pink Gin? That’s soooo early 2020, we’re in the next half of the year baby!

Things have changed, the world has changed.

So to match the bleak year we’re in, there is a BLACK GIN available in Australia.

Scapegrace Black Gin is made in New Zealand and it looks mystical as hell!

The dark gin has butterfly pea in it, so when you add something like a tonic, it’ll change to a red or purple depending on the PH levels in the tonic.

Look, it ain’t cheap, but the good things in life sometimes aren’t!

A bottle of The Scapegrace Black Gin costs $79.99 so if you glide yourself into an independant bottle-o, you might get lucky!