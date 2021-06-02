Gelatissimo has been at the forefront of crazy fun flavours for as long as I can remember (yes, even before Messina existed) and they’ve come up with some GOOD STUFF.

I’m talking ginger beer, Weet-Bix, fairy bread, hot cross bun, cinnamon scroll and even bubble tea flavoured gelato.

Cold Brew coffee has also been emerging as a favourite in Australia in the last few years, popping up at more and more cafes.

It makes sense to sip on a cold brew especially in the hotter months.

But is there anything better than cold ice cream on a cold day?

I don’t know about you but I love it.

Gelatissimo has created a tasty vegan gelato that tastes like your favourite cold brew with oat milk!

As of today, the creamy gelato will be available but only for a limited time.

Its flavour comes from 24 hour steeped coffee beans so you’ll get your caffeine fix, don’t you worry.

The flavour has dropped nationwide in-store and over the big delivery platforms, even in Melbourne but only if you live within the radius!