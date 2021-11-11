Cadbury has dropped their festive collection and this year they’ve released Caramilk baubles baby!

Cadbury’s baubles are always a seasonal favourite but Caramilk will take it to the next level joining Peppermint, Caramello and classic milk chocolate.

Alongside their 3D Advent Calendar, milk chocolate Santas and their Cadbury chocolate coated nuts.

Perfect for stocking stuffers, personally I know I’m gonna hide these around the house and stuff my mouth at any chance I get.

CADBURY chocolate bauble share packs will be available in 113g,117g, 230g and 651g with packs ranging from $4.50 – $15.00.

CADBURY’s 312g 3D Advent Calendar will be available for $20.00.

CADBURY’s latest Christmas products will be available in all leading supermarket

