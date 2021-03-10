Cadbury has come up with a fun, innovative way to get the family together this Easter with their new ‘Cadbury Dairy Milk Design Your Own Easter Egg kit.’

Watch your kid (or hubs) become a bloody Picasso (probably not hey) because the kit comes with everything you need to make a masterpiece.

The kit comes with a yummy Cadbury Dairy Milk egg, a tube of icing and rainbow coloured 100s & 1000s, it’s simple but it’s perfect.

What designs would you make?

The kits are available on shelves at Coles right now!

