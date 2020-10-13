With the weather warming up, we’re all looking for those cool desserts to tickle our taste buds – and nothing satisfies us more than delicious ice cream.

Luckily for us, Cadbury has come through with the goods with two new varieties of ‘Sticks’ which have been inspired by their classic Dairy Milk and Hazelnut chocolate blocks.

Pick up the classic stick to bite into creamy vanilla ice cream with chocolate swirls which is covered in Dairy Milk chocolate.

Or grab yourself the second flavour which is packed with crunchy textured hazelnut pieces. Divine!

The four packs have hit supermarket shelves for $8.50 and single packs have also landed in freezers for $4.00.