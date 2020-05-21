Chocolate company Cadbury has finally settled the debate over whether chocolate belongs in the fridge or pantry.

When asked by Instagram user Bruno Bouchet about whether the products should be in the fridge or pantry, the company responded ‘Chocolate should always be stored in a slightly cool, dry, dark place such as a pantry or cupboard less than 21 degrees Celsius to ensure the quality isn’t compromised.’’

And so it is …. the legends at @CadburyAU have backed up #TheListKing’s proclamation that chocolate belongs IN THE PANTRY #DebateSettled https://t.co/b5rMupPh0U — Bruno Bouchet (@brunobbouchet) May 20, 2020

Users of Twitter fired back saying ‘Show me anywhere in Australia that is consistently below 21 degrees? In Queensland, it’s usually a stable 21 degrees inside the fridge.’

And another said ‘The fridge ruins chocolate. Any chocolate lover knows this’.

According to chocolate expert Luke Owen Smith, in a 2018 interview with Stuff, chocolate should avoid the fridge, even on a boiling hot day, saying ‘extremely cold temperatures can mess with the temper of the chocolate as much as hot temperatures can’.

So, there we have it.