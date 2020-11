Cadbury Dairy Milk has been taking inspiration from many different treats as of late, and their latest creation will send lolly fans bananas!

New blocks inspired by their Perky Nana chocolate bars have hit supermarket shelves and they will delight sweet tooths who love to pick out banana lollies from the packet.

The block is filled with pieces of chewy banana-flavoured marshmallows. Hello 3PM sugar rush!

Keen to try this bad boy out? It is now available at Coles nationwide for just $3.50 a pop.