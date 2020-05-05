After eight long years, sweet tooths around the country were so excited when Cadbury finally put Marble chocolate back on the shelves. People had literally been begging for it!

Most people embraced it like a long lost friend and ate it so fast they’ve had to go to the shops for seconds (and thirds!). However, you can never please everyone, and some have notices changes in the recipe – and they aren’t pleased about it.

In a recent post advertising a gift box filled with Marble chocolate (!!), fans took the opportunity to voice their opinion to the brand.

And in a moment of clarity, Cadbury revealed they actually DID have to make some changes and they have a good reason for it.

“Since we stopped making Cadbury Marble, we’ve invested in some significant upgrades to our chocolate making equipment. With different equipment, we’ve had to make some changes to the recipe to deliver the taste and texture Cadbury fans expect when they buy a block of Marble,” a spokesperson said replying to a comment.

“One of the R&D team members that developed the original Cadbury Marble block now leads our Chocolate R&D team and has overseen the return of Cadbury Marble. Along with her team, she’s played a key role in ensuring the product delivers to taste, texture and appearance that is true to the original block.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Consumers have described the new Marble as tasting similar to Guylian chocolate and have debated over the hazelnut taste. Cadbury has confirmed that the original always contained a hazelnut praline centre.