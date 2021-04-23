BWS has decided to put their money where their mouth is.

They’ve decided to offer a guarantee on their current one-hour drink delivery service.

It’s pretty simple, the guarantee promises that if your drinks order takes longer than ONE HOUR to arrive at your house, BWS will give you free delivery (when you order online) on our next order!

You’ll find the free delivery added to your BWS account.

“We try hard to make BWS the most convenient place to buy drinks, which is why we are introducing a guarantee so customers can count on us for getting speedy delivery,” the BWS Head of Marketing Anna Webster stated.

Following the popular format of being able to follow your order step by step from the shop through to driver tracking all available in BWS’s mobile app BWS on tApp.

The app has an inbuilt timer so you’ll be able to track time and see if it takes longer than 60 minutes!

