Some of you might think it’s too early to start talking about Christmas but don’t come here and rain on my parade, please.

The spooky season begins tomorrow and what’s Halloween except for an anti-Christmas?

It’s like Christmas in the upside-down.

So I WILL talk about Christmas and you WILL enjoy it… and you know what else you’ll enjoy?

All the Christmas themed food and drinks that are gonna start dropping around us!

Bundaberg is ahead of the game, unveiling their new limited edition Rum Ball Liqueur to ensure the holiday kicks off to the right start.

“We see Rum Ball recipes peak every year in the lead up to Christmas, so we’ve been thinking, why just eat Rum Balls when you could drink them too? The Famous Bundy Rum Distillers have been hard at work developing a special festive drink featuring Bundaberg Original rum distilled with the finest Christmas flavours to create the ultimate Rum Ball Liqueur in time for the holidays,” says Duncan Littler, Bundaberg Rum Distillery Marketing & Experience Manager.

The liqueur can be enjoyed over ice, or make your dessert that little bit naughtier by drizzling it over a dollop vanilla ice cream and you know what?

Crumble a real Rum Ball on top for texture and then ruin all other food for yourself forever because nothing will taste as good.

Bundaberg Rum Ball Liqueur is available now to purchase across Australia for RRP $49.95 AUD (700 ml, ABV 20%) until stocks last.