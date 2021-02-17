This news update will absolutely blow your mind.

In case you missed it, you can get delicious bubble tea ice cream from Coles and Woolies, and tbh – this could not BE any more conveniant.

Our two go-to faves are by Buono, and basically the hardest decision you’ll need to make is what flavour to buy.

You can let your ‘insert food here’ intolerant buddies that these are 100% safe too, as they are free from gluten, dairy, artificial colours, artificial flavours, trans fats, preservatives and cholesterol.

But just let’s be clear on the fact that they still taste amazing.

The tub icecream – or Boru Boru comes in two flavours, Thai Tea and Genmaicha (green tea and roasted rice).

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you like your matcha things, you’ll love that second flavour!

The other option we are loving is a frozen spin on the classic Mochi balls, called Mochi Ice.

This doesn’t even call for a spoon (or bowl, tbh!) and you can just grab and go, straight from the freezer.

They come in six flavours – strawberry, black sesame, vanilla, mango, chocolate and coconut. You will have to try them all.