Woolies shoppers are going crazy over a new range of bubble tea products available for $8 at the supermarkets.

And why wouldn’t they be going crazy because Woolies have just cracked the code to having bubble tea pretty much on tap at home.

An Adelaide TikTok user discovered the new range of DIY Bubble Tea kits, sharing her discovery to some very excited bubble tea fans.

The Avalanche brand of make-it-yourself bubble teas is available in milky, strawberry, caramel, peach, brown sugar, matcha, mango and taro flavours.

You get five servings in each pack as well as five straws, obviously.

All you need to do with the kit is pour the mixture into a glass and add your choice of milk or water, then consume with straw.

It’s a bit of a game-changer, although we are slightly concerned about just how much bubble tea we’re about to consume here.

If you want to grab yourself a packet of the good stuff, you might want to call ahead. Bubble tea fans have already cottoned on to the kits, which have been flying off the shelves.