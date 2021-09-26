Oh it’s a big day in the ice cream universe…

Streets Bubble O’Bill has FINALLY started being sold in 4 packs so you can take home the fun for everyone this summer!

But that’s not all…

In case you weren’t aware, Bill is turning 35 years this year and to celebrate his incredible life his fans have a chance to get their hands on his exciting autobiography, ‘O is Me’.

All you have to do is head to Bubble O’Bills Facebook page and explain in 25 words or less, why they love Bob.

The competition opens tomorrow, Tuesday 28th September and closes on Friday 1st October.

If you want a taste, you can check out the excerpt from the first chapter here but make sure you head to the competition to get your hands on the whole book!