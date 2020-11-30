The silly season is upon us and we could all use a little bit of extra pocket money, so if you are feeling a little lucky (and a little hungry), feast your eyes on this.

McDonald’s have put aside a cool $3.1million for their Summer Cash Giveaway which will see Aussies be given the chance to score $10,000 every day during the month of December.

Every customer who spends $10 or more goes into the draw to win one of ten daily prizes, which would definitely go a long way after this shocker of a year.

“As the year comes to a close, we are excited to launch our Summer Cash Giveaway for the very first time, giving 10 Aussies the chance to win $10,000 every day of December,” McDonald’s Australia Marketing Director Jo Feeney said.

“It’s been a challenging year for so many Aussies and we know $10,000 could make a real and positive difference for our customers as we head into the holiday season. With $3.1 million to give away to a total of 310 lucky winners, this cash will no doubt go a long way.“

Ordering through the MyMacca’s app will automatically enter you into the draw, however you can alternatively take your unique code received from any drive-thru or over the counter to www.maccascashgiveaway.com.au