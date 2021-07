Krispy Kreme has done it again. Well, quite frankly, when haven’t they delivered?

The doughnut chain is now offering the perfect alternative to the traditional tiered cakes… wedding doughnuts!

‘The Wedding Dozen’ will set you back $39.95 for a custom-made pack of 12, with a minimum order of three dozen.

What exactly are wedding doughnuts, you ask? Well, sink your teeth into doughnuts drizzled in creamy white chocolate truffle and sprinklings of pearl sugar.

Ready to say ‘I Do’? Order here!