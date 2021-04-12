Winter is already starting her approach and one of the best meals to eat to beat the chill is delicious, warm noodles. Usually you’d only eat one flavour at a time, but why not have ALL the flavours at once?

For the first time, The Ascot Lot will be holding a Noodle Food Truck Market with a very cheeky name, Send Noods. Clever.

The venue will host a bunch of food trucks and stalls which will be dishing out all types of noodles, including takeaway options for those who want a feed at a later stage (hello next day lunch!)

Not only will there be plenty of food to try, but the event is also moonlighting as an Alcoholic Boba Cocktail Festival. Yep, there is going to be boozy bubble tea at the bar.

Head to Send Noods from 12pm Saturday 24 April. Find The Ascot Lot at 466 Mt Alexander Road, Ascot Vale. The event is free, but you will need to book your spot. For more information, head here.