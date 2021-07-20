When lockdown strikes, one thing is for sure… the diet is out the window!

Once this weekend rolls around, you’ll be quite deserving of a sweet treat and if Bentleigh is in your 5km radius, you might want to check this out.

From Friday 23rd – Sunday 25th July, Sydney’s famed bakery Black Star Pastry will be stopping by the Bayside to serve up some of their most iconic cakes.

The Good Times Milk Bar will be playing host with a dedicated pop-up window for the occasion, and boy, will you be wanting to make the most of this!

For example, their Strawberry Watermelon Cake features layers of almond darquoise, rose scented cream and watermelon, and it covered in strawberries, pistachios and dried rose petals. If you’ve got the urge to snap a pic of it for Instagram, you won’t be alone!

Black Star Pastry will also have their Raspberry Lychee Cake, Japanese Forest Cake and Chocolate Mirage Cake on the menu. Single serves will cost $10 a pop, however you can also grab the Strawberry Watermelon Cake in larger portions for a household feast.

If you want in on these treats, you’ll want to get your pre-orders in early! Head here to check out the menu and find Good Times Milk Bar at 83 Tucker Road, Bentleigh.

