If there is one item that Australians are desperate to get their hands on right now, it is the humble air fryer. The kitchen appliance has been proven to create all sorts of delicious dishes. You could cook every meal of the day straight from this little machine!

Air fryers have been sold out everywhere, and if they aren’t sold out, they’re coming with a very big price tag. However, if you’ve been waiting for your chance to snag one for yourself, your moment has arrived.

As part of their appliance sale, Big W will be slinging 5L Russell Hobbs Air Fryers for just $119, down from $149.

We’re not gonna lie – this is probably one of the cutest we’ve seen around. Sporting a stunning rose gold handle and a digital touch face display, it will definitely be something to show off in your kitchen.

The air fryer will go on sale on Thursday, July 16 in-store and online (go for the latter and stay home!). You’ll want to be quick – we have a feeling these won’t last long! Find the product here.

