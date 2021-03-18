Ben & Jerry’s is definitely one of the sweetest treats around, so it only makes sense they would want to be celebrating one of the sweetest times of year with a bang – Easter!
The popular ice cream franchise will be slinging a massive 50,000 scoops over the next couple of weeks… but you’ll have to do a little bit of work to get your hands on it.
Partnering with digital platform BlockV, Ben & Jerry’s have created a novel ice cream experience for the largest virtual Easter Hunt that has ever hit our shores.
Fans will be able to ‘catch’ virtual ice creams on their phone and then convert them into the real deal in selected stores across the country from now until April 6th.
Want in? Head here to sign-up for the Ben & Jerry’s Easter Hunt and get catching!
ACT
- Hoyts Belconnen
- Hoyts Woden
NSW
- Ben & Jerry’s Bondi Beach
- Ben & Jerry’s Chatswood
- Ben & Jerry’s Manly
- Hoyts Blacktown
- Hoyts Broadway
- Hoyts Penrith
- Hoyts Wetherill Park
QLD
- Ben & Jerry’s Mooloolaba
- Ben & Jerry’s Noosa
- Ben & Jerry’s Pacific Fair
- Ben & Jerry’s Surfer’s Paradise
VIC
- Ben & Jerry’s Burwood Brickworks
- Ben & Jerry’s Flinders Lane
- Ben & Jerry’s Melbourne Central
- Ben & Jerry’s St Kilda
- Hoyts Chadstone Shopping Centre
- Hoyts The District Docklands
- Hoyts Eastland Shopping Centre
- Hoyts Greensborough Plaza
- Hoyts Highpoint Shopping Centre
WA
- Ben & Jerry’s Fremantle
- Ben & Jerry’s Hilarys
- Ben & Jerry’s Joondalup
- Ben & Jerry’s Northbridge
- Hoyts Westfield Carousel
SA:
- Ben & Jerry’s Norwood