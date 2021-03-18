Ben & Jerry’s is definitely one of the sweetest treats around, so it only makes sense they would want to be celebrating one of the sweetest times of year with a bang – Easter!

The popular ice cream franchise will be slinging a massive 50,000 scoops over the next couple of weeks… but you’ll have to do a little bit of work to get your hands on it.

Partnering with digital platform BlockV, Ben & Jerry’s have created a novel ice cream experience for the largest virtual Easter Hunt that has ever hit our shores.

Fans will be able to ‘catch’ virtual ice creams on their phone and then convert them into the real deal in selected stores across the country from now until April 6th.

Want in? Head here to sign-up for the Ben & Jerry’s Easter Hunt and get catching!

ACT

Hoyts Belconnen

Hoyts Woden

NSW

Ben & Jerry’s Bondi Beach

Ben & Jerry’s Chatswood

Ben & Jerry’s Manly

Hoyts Blacktown

Hoyts Broadway

Hoyts Penrith

Hoyts Wetherill Park

QLD

Ben & Jerry’s Mooloolaba

Ben & Jerry’s Noosa

Ben & Jerry’s Pacific Fair

Ben & Jerry’s Surfer’s Paradise

VIC

Ben & Jerry’s Burwood Brickworks

Ben & Jerry’s Flinders Lane

Ben & Jerry’s Melbourne Central

Ben & Jerry’s St Kilda

Hoyts Chadstone Shopping Centre

Hoyts The District Docklands

Hoyts Eastland Shopping Centre

Hoyts Greensborough Plaza

Hoyts Highpoint Shopping Centre

WA

Ben & Jerry’s Fremantle

Ben & Jerry’s Hilarys

Ben & Jerry’s Joondalup

Ben & Jerry’s Northbridge

Hoyts Westfield Carousel

SA:

Ben & Jerry’s Norwood