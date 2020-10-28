Ben & Jerry’s have a stack of delicious, jam-packed flavours but wow, do we love to taste those sweet chunks of cookie dough! That chewy texture mixed in with the ice cream… it really is heavenly.

With Summer kicking in, Ben & Jerry’s have announced they will be handing out a whopping 35,000 scoops of ice cream to celebrate 30 years of mixing up the delicious dough in their stores worldwide.

To keep things COVID safe, sweet tooths will need to pre-register for their free scoop on the company’s website. You’ll choose a pick-up time and location from one of the participating stores from November 2 to November 15.

Ready to claim your free scoop? Head here!