Ben & Jerry’s and 4 Pines may have just created the whackiest beer flavour of all time and to be honest, we’re not sure how to feel about this one. But it’s all for a great cause.

The two powerhouse brands have announced their love-child, a limited edition beer inspired by Ben & Jerry’s iconic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice-cream.

We’re not too sure what to expect but we’ve been informed it’s a delicious, creamy beer that goes down a treat.

The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough beer is a sweet and creamy lactose infused golden brown nitro beer. Inspired by Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, the beer is best served super-chilled – just as any good beer and ice cream should be.

The two planet-loving brands created the beer to support renewable energy. 4 Pines prides itself on powering their main brewery in Brookvale from solar and wind, while and Ben & Jerry’s have a long history of climate activism. The two have combined forces to help support a community project with access to solar energy through collaboration with Enova Community Energy.

Andrew Tweddell, Head Brewer, 4 Pines, said “Since day dot, we’ve brewed beer that we want to drink personally and something that our mates would be proud of. Our Ben & Jerry’s-inspired brew has certainly ticked both boxes. It’s truly a good beer that gives back, and the flavour profile is nostalgic and decadent. For us, we want to leave the world in a better state than which we found it. As each year goes on, we’re working to become a sustainable and community-minded brewery that can make a difference”.

The ‘beer for good’ will be available for purchase on Monday 17 May in single cans, packs of four or cartons of 24, as well as available in selected venues until sold out.

For more information on the positive initiative, head to 4pinesbeer.com.au/sun