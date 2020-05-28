Pub goers across Victoria may have their first beer delayed due to a COVID-19 training program.

Pubs are allowed to re-open across the state on June 1, which is the same day when the governments online COVID-19 training will be available.

For a pub to re-open at least one person on the premises must have completed the training but some openings may be delayed while staff undertake the training.

While it is compulsory for one staff member at each pub to do the training, all staff and managers are ‘encouraged’ to complete it.

When Victorian pubs reopen on June 1, customers will have to order a meal with their drinks. Diners will be required to sit and public bar areas will remain closed.