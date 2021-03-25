Remember the Baked Feta craze that’s still pinging around the internet?

Well, now it’s all about Baked Oats baby!

Creators on TikTok have been dabbling with a reinvention of the classic oat to create something jaw-droppingly delicious.

Blending together a variety of ingredients, you can pretty much make an oat-based CAKE!

It’s porridge season after all.

And look, you’re the master of your own destiny.

You can make deliciously indulgent salted caramel baked oats like Emily Grace Food did as above, or if you want to be more conscious of the calories then check out the vegan honey almond version that Cooking With Ayeh made.

Uncle Toby’s have even provided us with our OWN Easter Chocolate Baked Oats recipe for you to try at home.

Check it out below!

Easter Chocolate Baked Oats

Serves: 2

Prep: 15 mins

Cook: 25 mins

Ingredients

1 Cup of Uncle Tobys Traditional Rolled Oats

2 Tablespoons of Brown Sugar

½ Teaspoon of Baking Soda

1 Banana

2 Eggs

½ Cup of Milk

½ Teaspoon of Vanilla Extract

2 Mini Easter Eggs

1 Tablespoon of Chocolate Chips

1 teaspoon of Butter

Method

Coat the inside of two medium-size ramekins with a thin layer of butter and preheat your own to 180o Celsius fan-forced In a blender, add the following ingredients: Uncle Tobys Traditional Rolled Oats, Brown Sugar, Baking Soda, Banana, Eggs, Milk and Vanilla Extract. Blend on low until combined, no large oats remain, and the mixture is smooth Half fill each ramekin with the wet mix and place a mini Easter egg in the centre of each. Cover with the remaining wet mix, leaving half a cm gap from the top of the ramekin. Top with chocolate chips Place on the baking tray and cook in the oven for 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and stand in ramekins for 5 minutes prior to eating