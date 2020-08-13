There are many Australian households that have an air fryer in the kitchen. When you can find an appliance that can whip up all meals of the day with ease (and at an excellent price), why would you go past it?
One home cook has made the most of his Kmart air fryer by grabbing any ingredient he can find and chucking it into the tray to see what comes out.
And my oh my, are people loving it… he’s gone viral on social media!
On social media platform TikTok, airfryerguy‘s short video tutorials have been viewed 100,000s of times
For example, did you know how much easier it is to make pancakes in an air fryer?? Over four million people now do!!
Experimenting! Pancakes in the air fryer #pancake #airfryerrecipes #airfryerguy Don’t try this at home. 😉🕺🏻🎵😍
He once put his wedding ring in an air fryer…
First time putting my wedding ring in an air fryer #wedding #ring #gold #ri #richboycheck #magic #solucky #cooked #airfryer #divorce
Check out these Ferrero Rocher Poppers!
Ferrero Rocher Poppers. It’s a bit of a fail, I used too much pastry. #airfryer #airfryerguy #puffpastry #ferrerorocher #airfryerrecipes
