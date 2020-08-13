There are many Australian households that have an air fryer in the kitchen. When you can find an appliance that can whip up all meals of the day with ease (and at an excellent price), why would you go past it?

One home cook has made the most of his Kmart air fryer by grabbing any ingredient he can find and chucking it into the tray to see what comes out.

And my oh my, are people loving it… he’s gone viral on social media!

On social media platform TikTok, airfryerguy‘s short video tutorials have been viewed 100,000s of times

For example, did you know how much easier it is to make pancakes in an air fryer?? Over four million people now do!!

He once put his wedding ring in an air fryer…

Check out these Ferrero Rocher Poppers!

