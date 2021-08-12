A Sydney chocolate-makers are getting ready to launch a breakfast cereal so genius, we’re questioning how nobody thought of it before.

A teaser video of the “Drumstick Cereal” has been doing the rounds on TikTok, with the brains behind the bowls, Three Chocolatiers, sharing the video ahead of the cereal’s official launch.

The cereal takes heavy inspiration from the last few bites of a Drumstick ice cream. For those not aware, that’s a wafer cone filled with delicious milk chocolate.

Honestly, it’s the part of the Drumstick that everyone looks forward to, and now you can have a bowl full of them.

As yet, there is no official release date, but we have received confirmation that this is indeed a real thing with the concept well into testing.

In the teaser TikTok video, we see a bowl being filled with around half a dozen of the drumstick cereal pieces with almond milk poured over. While another video compares the cereal pieces to a near-identical looking Drumstick ice cream.

We will let you know more details, including a launch date, the moment we find out.