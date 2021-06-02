Aussies have started to showcase their new favourite cookie on TikTok and it’s just $4!

The Fully Loaded range at Woolworths has been around for a while but one social media user has caused the product to become really popular in the last week!

A Kiwi foodie who lives in Sydney called @Aviladdd showcased the product on the platform saying “So I saw this video on TikTok on everyone hyping these Woolworths biscuits. On the packet it says you have to warm it up and I tell you, oh my God, I swear this is amazing.”

@aviladdd

Try these and thank me later #woolworths #fyp #australia #sydney #aussie #westernsydney

♬ Jalebi Baby – Tesher

The video now has 182,000 views, with comments saying they are desperate to try them.

“Omg we need to try,” one person wrote, while tagging her friend.

“Thanks a lot now I wanna try,” said another.

See you at Woolworths, everyone!

$4 Cookies tiktok woolworths