An Aussie shopper has shared her very eery tomato discovery just days before Halloween.

Posting on Facebook, Nadia shared the photo of ‘haunted tomato’ saying that with the seeds and flesh of the tomato making it look like teeth, eyes and a scary smile.

Facebook users were freaked out by the photo with one saying “Guess who’s not getting any sleep tonight?” And another saying “Well, it is nearly Halloween.”

Some were asking what Nadia did with the tomato and she replied ‘to be honest, I murdered it first then cooked it!”