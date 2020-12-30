An Aussie mum has come under fire after complaining about a ‘fruit’ display at her local Woolworths supermarket.

The Victorian parent shared an image of the Woolworths produce section and their ‘Free Fruit for Kids’ baskets.

The mum pointed out that two of the three baskets included carrots, which are vegetable and not a fruit.

However, fellow shoppers were quick to criticise with one saying “In what universe can you not eat raw carrots?” And another said, “Imagine moaning about something free.”

The mother responded to the backlash saying she was not complaining but thought “they need to update their signage if they are going to include vegetables”.

Woolworths responded to the mum’s post, promising to pass the feedback onto its teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement