A Queensland cafe has been praised worldwide over the ‘thoughtful’ way it is supporting its local customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A customer of Bean N Loaf cafe in Fitzgibbon, Brisbane spotted the ‘beautiful sign’ outside of her favourite cafe.

The sign allowed customers to buy two coffees in the morning, with the second becoming a post-it note for someone who was struggling, which could be claimed by taking it up to the counter.

The woman said in a post “This beautiful new sign at my coffee shop caught my eye this morning.’’





“A gentle reminder that kindness can be so easy to spread. I cannot wait to watch it grow to be covered in post-its! I’ll be adding one each time I go!”

Facebook user agreed that the gesture was awesome with one saying “What a great idea, you must live in a great community!! Love this.’’