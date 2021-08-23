The roll-out of new Teevee snack flavours in our Aussie supermarkets has been monumental in contributing to my constantly growing grocery list.

However, just when we thought we had tried all the flavours, Arnott’s have released two more & we’re not complaining.

Honeycomb chocolate & birthday cake are the newest flavours in the TeeVee snack range and are both full of flavour and covered in a half coat of delicious chocolate.

I know we have been trained not to play with our food, but these snacks come in an ‘X & O’ design, so you have our approval to play with your food, especially when they look this cute!

If you want to get your hands on these two new flavours, they are available in most local supermarkets and will cost you about $4.00 a box.